'Love Is a Religion,' Ziggy Marley Discusses Playing His Father's Music at Musikfest, His Foundation Helping Children & More

WDIY | By Miguel Carey
Published August 8, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT
Ziggy Marley will be performing a tribute to his father, Bob Marley, at this year's Musikfest on Tuesday, August 9th.

Jamaican singer and philanthropist Ziggy Marley talks with WDIY's Miguel Carey aka Dragonstout about preparing to bring his father's music to Musikfest this year; his foundation, U.R.G.E; other music; and more.

Ziggy Marley will be performing a sold out show at Musikfest, playing the music of his father, Bob Marley, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. More information is available at the Musikfest website.

(Original air-date: 8/7/2022)

Miguel Carey
Miguel Carey, “Dragon Stout,” brings his listeners an eclectic mix of beats and rhythms from points around the globe. Sounds from the Caribbean, South America, Africa, India, Europe and more all gather together to entertain your ears and move your feet. World Bop airs every Sunday, 1-3 PM. Listen and Bop!
