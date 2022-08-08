'Love Is a Religion,' Ziggy Marley Discusses Playing His Father's Music at Musikfest, His Foundation Helping Children & More

Jamaican singer and philanthropist Ziggy Marley talks with WDIY's Miguel Carey aka Dragonstout about preparing to bring his father's music to Musikfest this year; his foundation, U.R.G.E; other music; and more.

Ziggy Marley will be performing a sold out show at Musikfest, playing the music of his father, Bob Marley, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. More information is available at the Musikfest website.

(Original air-date: 8/7/2022)