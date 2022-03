Tuesdays, 11 pm - 1 am

Roots After Hours is a show exploring the origins and creators of today's modern musical landscape. Find the connections and trace the lineage of country, blues, rock and roll, soul, and all the artists that contribute to our rich musical history. From Hank Williams, Woody Guthrie, and Steve Earle to Muddy Waters, the Rolling Stones, and Johnny Thunders, we'll cover a lot of territory late at night.