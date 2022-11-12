John Waite on His 40-Year Career: The Babys, Bad English, MTV and More

English singer-songwriter John Waite talks with WDIY's Neil Hever about his over 40-year career in music including "Isn't It Time", his work with the Babys and Bad English, as well as his upcoming performance at the Musikfest Café.

Waite's will perform at the Musikfest Café in Bethlehem on Sunday, November 12th at 7 PM with a pre-show meet and greet at 6 PM for those who pick up the VIP package. More information is available at the SteelStacks website.

Watch the trailer for the Hard Way, the new documentary about Waite, here:

(Original air-date 11/11/2022)

