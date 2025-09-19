A Look at the Celebration of Steve Brosky's Music Coming to the Ice House

Lehigh Valley singer-songwriter Steve Brosky, WDIY host Geoff Chambers, and Friends of Tom singer Liz Younger joined host Carlos Benjamin live on The Blend to preview an upcoming concert that will celebrate the music of Brosky.

The show will feature more than a dozen local artists performing the music of Brosky, including Doug Ashby, Lisa Bodnar, Nick Franclik, Dave Fry, Friends of Tom, Mississippi Pig Farmers, Jimmy Meyer, Joe Mixon, Lily Moss, Bobby Soulman, Mike Stanley, James Supra, and Craig Thatcher. The event will also be raising funds for an upcoming biopic about Brosky's life. Geoff Chambers will serve as MC for the event.

'Steve Brosky, An Evening of Stars, A Celebration of the Music of Steve Brosky' will take place at the Ice House in Bethlehem on Sunday, September 21, 2025 from 3 to 7 PM. Tickets and information are available here.

(Original air-date: 9/12/2025)