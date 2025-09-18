© 2025
Dina Hall to Bring 'Songwriters In-the-Round' Event to Nazareth

WDIY | By Neil Hever
Published September 18, 2025 at 5:10 PM EDT
Dina Hall singing on stage with a guitar.
Tina Pastor Photography
/
dinahall.com
Songwriters In-the-Round organizer Dina Hall has produced this event at various locations in the Lehigh Valley in the past.

Lehigh Valley singer-songwriter Dina Hall is preparing to bring the latest iteration of her Songwriters In-the-Round event to the Nazareth Center for the Arts in Nazareth, PA on Thursday, September 18, 2025.

The Songwriters In-the-Round series thoughtfully pairs artists from outside the Lehigh Valley together with local regional professionals. Each concert spotlights three professional performing songwriters–on stage together–with individual performance, stories, and banter.

The upcoming event in Nazareth will feature:

  • Sug Daniels, a Delaware-born, a Philadelphia-based ukulele player, singer-songwriter, story teller, and producer.
  • Antar Goodwin, a Philadelphia-based roots and blues artist blending the grit of classic blues with the soul of Americana in his music. \
  • Dina Hall, the Lehigh Valley-based songwriter, storyteller, musician, and recording artist who is also a rotating host on WDIY's Friday evening folk music show, Unlimited Possibilities.

More information about the upcoming Songwriters In-the-Round event is available here.

(Original air-date: 9/18/2025)
Tags
Songwriters In-the-Round Nazareth Center for the Arts Nazareth
Neil Hever
Neil began his radio career as a student disc jockey at Muhlenberg college radio station WMUH in 1978. After earning a B.A. degree from the college, he spent the next 13 years in commercial radio and sound production at WSAN, Creative Sound studios and later at WAEB. In 1981, while attending Muhlenberg College, he and another community member joined together to form the first organized group of community radio volunteers in the Lehigh Valley. The group began incorporation meetings in 1984 and spent the next decade building support for a new community based station. WDIY 88.1 FM began broadcasting in 1995. Neil joined the staff in August of 1997 as Program Director and was promoted to Operations Director in February 2008.
