Dina Hall to Bring 'Songwriters In-the-Round' Event to Nazareth

Lehigh Valley singer-songwriter Dina Hall is preparing to bring the latest iteration of her Songwriters In-the-Round event to the Nazareth Center for the Arts in Nazareth, PA on Thursday, September 18, 2025.

The Songwriters In-the-Round series thoughtfully pairs artists from outside the Lehigh Valley together with local regional professionals. Each concert spotlights three professional performing songwriters–on stage together–with individual performance, stories, and banter.

The upcoming event in Nazareth will feature:



Sug Daniels, a Delaware-born, a Philadelphia-based ukulele player, singer-songwriter, story teller, and producer.

Antar Goodwin, a Philadelphia-based roots and blues artist blending the grit of classic blues with the soul of Americana in his music. \

Dina Hall, the Lehigh Valley-based songwriter, storyteller, musician, and recording artist who is also a rotating host on WDIY's Friday evening folk music show, Unlimited Possibilities.

More information about the upcoming Songwriters In-the-Round event is available here.

(Original air-date: 9/18/2025)

