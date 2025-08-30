Fig for a Kiss Talk New Album, Upcoming Irish Pub Night Performance at SteelStacks
Celtic Faire host Rick Weaver welcomes members of the LEhigh Valley-based Irish folk band Fig for a Kiss into the studio for an interview — Allyson Teal (fiddle, vocals) and Seth Baliles (vocals, guitar, concertina).
The pair discuss the band's upcoming new album, Wherever You Go, which will be released on November 20, 2025. They also talk about the band's history, their approach to music, and their upcoming gigs.
The band's next performance will be at SteelStacks in Bethlehem, PA as part of ArtsQuest's Irish Pub Night, which will also feature Young Dubliners and the Rogue Diplomats. Irish Pub Night will be free to attend, and with multiple stages.
- Fig for a Kiss – 5:30-7:15 PM - Highmark Blue Shield Community Stage on the Air Products Town Square
- Young Dubliners – 7:30-8:45 PM - Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks
- The Rogue Diplomats – 9-11 PM - Highmark Blue Shield Community Stage on the Air Products Town Square
More information on Irish Pub Night can be found at the SteelStacks website. Fig for a Kiss has two other upcoming live dates.
- Sep 7 Sun | Fig for a Kiss @ Kings Gap @ 2:00 PM | Carlisle, PA
- Sep 13 Sat Fig for a Kiss at the Moose Lodge @ 6:00 PM |East Stroudsburg, PA
(Original air-date: 8/28/2025)