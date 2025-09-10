College Hill PorchFest Organizer Art Charlton Prepares for 2025 Event

Art Charlton from the College Hill PorchFest Organizing Committee joined WDIY's Arnie Lichten to talk about the final preparations for the neighborhood-wide community music event, happening later this month in Easton. Charlton will also perform with the Big Easy Easton Brass during the festival.

This year marks the seventh iteration of the free annual event that is expected to see about 60 music performances across 30 porches in Easton's College Hill neighborhood. The music will encompass a variety of genres, including jazz, bluegrass, classical, and many different kinds of rock. The event is one of over 230 different PorchFests across the U.S., Canada, and Australia, according to Charlton.

The event will take place on Sunday, September 28, 2025 with a raindate the following Sunday. More information is available at the College Hill Porchfest website.

(Original air-date: 9/8/2025)