Statewide College Network Reveals Yearly Economic Impacts | WDIY Local News

The Association of Independent Colleges and Universities of Pennsylvania (AICUP) has more than 80 member institutions across the state. A new report found that AICUP schools have a direct impact of almost $16 billion on local communities, and an indirect impact of almost $4 billion.

In the Lehigh Valley, more than 15,800 jobs are supported by eight AICUP member institutions. Together, schools like Moravian University, Cedar Crest College, and Lafayette College generate more than $2.2 billion each year, and more than $119 million in state and local tax revenue.

AICUP schools are among the state’s top employers, creating and sustaining more than 200,000 jobs. They are the top employer in three Pennsylvania counties, and among the top ten in fourteen counties.

AICUP institutions have also established local, regional, and national business and nonprofit relationships, providing students with professional connections, job shadowing, internships, and career opportunities. DeSales University hosts free health clinics for underserved communities, and Lehigh University provides financial support to the Rising Tide Community Loan Fund, which supports local entrepreneurs and business owners. Lafayette College has sustained a more-than two decade long mission of investing in the City of Easton, which has led to development of the Williams Art Campus, the Karl Stirner Arts Trail, and more.

279,000 students attend these institutions annually. AICUP educates 53% of Pennsylvania’s four-year degree students, and 55% of all minority college students in the state.

AICUP’s $29 billion annual economic contribution to Pennsylvania is larger than the annual budget of 28 U.S. states.

