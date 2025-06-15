Thousands Take to Bethlehem Streets for "No Kings" Protest | WDIY Local News

An estimated crowd of 5000 people turned out in Bethlehem Saturday, as part of the nationwide “No Kings” demonstrations. This was one many demonstrations across the country which coincided with President Donald Trump’s military parade in Washington. The event, organized by Indivisible Lehigh Valley Bethlehem began at the Bethlehem Rose Garden, and then demonstrators marched down Broad Street to Center City Bethlehem.

Organizer Brooke McDermott was impressed with the turnout.

"It’s blowing my mind honestly. We had a thousand people signed up but when I woke up this morning it was pouring rain. I thought maybe 200. I think people are really motivated. I think people are mad as hell and they’re just not going to take it anymore."

Bethlehem Mayor J. William Reynolds gave an impassioned speech before the march as he mentioned the arrest of 17 workers earlier in the week in Bethlehem by agents of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"On Wednesday, I got into City Hall about eight o’clock and I had a phone call from somebody in South Bethlehem who told me about what was going on. I walked downstairs to find our police leadership and I was the one that broke the news to them. We made several phone calls and determined that federal authorities were in Bethlehem and a few minutes later they were gone with seventeen people. See, in the city of Bethlehem, we don’t care how long you’ve been here or what your story is. We don’t care how much money you have, where you’re from or who you love. We are here for you because this flag means something."

Later, Mayor Reynolds reflected on the impressive turnout.

"We have thousands of people here. We share a common idea about what it means to live in America. And we are a country that was founded on the idea that it was a land of opportunity for people."

During the one-mile march, I had the opportunity to talk to many demonstrators to find out what motivated them to participate in this event. Kate Arrington is concerned about the lack of support for science and research.

"I’m concerned about the administration’s approach to things like scientific research, education funding, basic science funding for biomedical purposes. I think we are slowing down and turning around where America should be leading."

Danielsville resident Sean Miller was clear about what brought him to Bethlehem.

"I’m just fighting for the soul of our country, making sure that we don’t get taken over by a dictator."

Bethlehem resident and former government teacher John Gallagher gave his reasons for being there.

"I’m very concerned at how our elected representatives are disregarding the constitution, the separation of powers and checks and balances. As a former history and government teacher, I know what this can turn into and what it has turned into in the past."

Reverend Christine Johnson, pastor at College Hill Moravian Church, shared her views.

"I am interested in standing with my community. I am interested in a country that is compassionate, practices rule of law, is compassionate with one another."

Spontaneity was evident during the march as some demonstrators began an impromptu version of America the Beautiful.

**America the Beautiful**

The tail end of the march is now reaching the Brew Works on the corner of Main and Broad Street. It’s quite a turnout here on this Saturday. A few raindrops didn’t keep the people away, apparently.