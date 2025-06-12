WDIY Head Margaret McConnell Raises the Alarm After House Vote to Rescind Public Media Funding

The House of Representatives narrowly approved legislation Thursday to rescind more than $9 billion in funding for global health and public radio and TV stations. The vote was 214 to 212, mostly along party lines. The legislation now goes to the Senate.

Margaret McConnell, WDIY’s Executive Director, states that WDIY and similar stations receive critical support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. She further states that public broadcasting has long enjoyed bipartisan support in Congress with a two-year advance appropriation system to insulate it from political pressure. Losing this money would be a direct hit to WDIY’s ability to serve the Lehigh Valley.

Built by the community more than 30 years ago, WDIY is a trusted source of news, and community information, playing a diverse array of music that is curated by and for the community. It also supports our local arts and culture institutions and our non-profit community, giving them a voice where they otherwise wouldn’t have one.

Federal funding currently accounts for about 15% of WDIY’s annual budget. The remaining 85% comes from listener donations, underwriting from local businesses, private foundations and grants. WDIY runs a lean operation with an outsized impact. For every $1 in federal support, $7 is raised locally. But the 15% matters. It stabilizes operations and ensures that all Lehigh Valley residents — regardless of income or zip code — have access to high-quality public media.

“WDIY isn’t just a radio station. It’s a public square — a place where people from different backgrounds come together to learn, reflect, and celebrate the life of this region. It was built by this community 30 years ago, and it is still run by the community today. Now we need the community to rally on our behalf and ask our Senators to save public media. Our very future is at risk.”