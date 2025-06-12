Community Reacts Following Bethlehem ICE Raid | WDIY Local News

Early Wednesday morning, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers conducted a targeted raid at the Five10 Flats in South Bethlehem. Multiple workers who were repairing damages from a fire in early May were detained.

In a statement, the Bethlehem Police Department shared that they received a courtesy notification from the Department of Homeland Security around 7 AM on Wednesday that federal agents were “actively searching for an individual” on E. 3rd Street “related to an immigration violation and criminal investigation.”

Bethlehem EMS and police responded to a reported medical emergency at the scene, but did not participate in any arrests and provided no resources beyond medical attention.

Community members have shared their disapproval of ICE officials’ presence in the Lehigh Valley, with some calling on local officials to respond and react.

The Lehigh Valley Emergency Response Network has planned a demonstration at the Five10 Flats tonight June 12th at 6pm, the site where the targeted raids were conducted by ICE. According to the press release, citizens will hear about the impact that immigration enforcement has had on the community and the affected families, and included will be an action to humanize and celebrate immigrants in the community.

The LVERN called the raids in Bethlehem on Wednesday, “an egregious violation of our community.”

“We call on all Lehigh Valley residents, business owners, and community leaders to stand in solidarity with immigrants and to take an active role in responding to the disappearing of our neighbors. Immigrants are welcome here, ICE is not,” the LVERN stated. “We ask all concerned individuals to speak clearly and simply. Immigrants are welcomed and loved in the Lehigh Valley.”

