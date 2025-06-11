LVH-Muhlenberg hosts Groundbreaking Ceremony

Lehigh Valley Health Network hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, June 4, for the expansion of Lehigh Valley Hospital Muhlenberg’s emergency room (ER). According to a press release, the expansion will nearly double the size of the ER and will augment the Trauma Program at LVH Muhlenberg. The emergency department will be better equipped to provide proper and utmost care in critical situations.

The new space will bring state-of-the-art technology, streamlined treatment areas, and an efficient patient flow system, allowing LVH-Muhlenberg to remain at the forefront of emergency medicine.

Key features of the space will include bariatric patient rooms for specialized care needs, expanded capabilities including a new X-Ray and CT scan rooms, a trauma recovery space with 26 beds and a physical therapy gym, a helipad for emergency transport, a dedicated pediatric treatment area modeled after Hecktown Oaks’s location, and a cafe in the waiting area for visitors.

Jim Miller, the President of the Jefferson Health Lehigh-East Region stated that the expansion is a direct response to increasing patient volume and the evolving demands of emergency medicine. LVH Muhlenberg has a 60-year history of serving the community.

Keith Micucci, Chief Operating Officer of LVH Muhlenberg, explained that a more modernized emergency department will bring shorter wait times, improve patient flow, and provide a more comfortable environment to those in need.

The expansion is anticipated to be completed in Fall of 2026, with the renovations to the existing space to be completed in Spring of 2027.

