Bethlehem Church Looking for Sale or Joint Use of Property | WDIY Local News

Several churches across the Lehigh Valley have been sold in recent years as congregations shrink. Proposals have been made to transform several of these properties into affordable housing, and one church in Bethlehem was bought by Lehigh University and then sold to Pennsylvania Youth Theatre to serve as their main location.

Now, First Presbyterian Church of Bethlehem is offering their property up for redevelopment, noting that they’ve experienced the significant changes in physical and congregational needs that many churches nationwide have experienced.

The 31.5-acre property in the center of Bethlehem has been used as a “place of gathering, growth, and faith” for 68 years, says Pastor Lindsey Altvater Clifton. As they look toward the future, they realize the need to use the land in a way that aligns with the congregation’s core values and meets community needs.

Offers are now being accepted for sale, ground lease, or joint use of the property. The First Presbyterian congregation plans to continue worship and operation on a portion of the campus. Additionally, they plan to preserve their existing Memorial Garden in any future plans.

No asking price has been named, but the church is working with Foundry Commercial, a commercial real estate and investment company, to ensure any deal reached will match its mission and values.

First Presbyterian began to explore the possibility of redeveloping the property into mixed-income affordable housing in 2023. The efforts stalled during a 2024 leadership transition, but the church still believes in the value of residential and community-centered uses. Offers from the affordable housing sector are especially encouraged.