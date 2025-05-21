Unofficial Results for Local Municipal Primary Elections | WDIY Local News

As soon as polls closed at 8 PM on Tuesday, tallying of ballots for the Municipal Primary Election began. Both Northampton and Lehigh Counties have now posted live result dashboards showing results as they’re processed and counted.

While the results are unofficial until certified by the County Election Commissions on June 3, 100% of precincts have fully reported their results.

Brandon Neuman has won the Democratic spot in the race for Judge of the Superior Court. Republican Ann Marie Wheatcraft looks to have narrowly beaten out her opponent Maria Battista for her party’s nomination.

Democrat Stella Tsai and Republican Josh Prince will likely face off in the race for Judge of the Commonwealth Court, and Republican James Fuller and Democrat Jeremy Clark look to be the names in the race for Judge of the Court of Common Pleas.

Tara Zrinski has beaten fellow Democrat Amy Cozzee for the Northampton County Executive nomination with 56% of the vote. She will face Tom Giovanni, who was unopposed in the Republican race.

In the Lehigh County Executive race, Republican Roger MacLean leads his party’s vote with 52%. He will face Joshua Siegel, who currently serves in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

Incumbent Bethlehem Mayor J. William Reynolds beat challenger Grace Crampsie Smith with almost 65% of the vote. There is currently no Republican opposition.

The race for Allentown mayor saw no Republican challengers. Incumbent Matt Tuerk beat fellow Democrat challenger and City Council member, Ed Zucal, with 80% of the vote.

Unofficial election results do not include write-in candidate totals.