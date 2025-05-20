Relief Fund Launched for Bethlehem Fire Victims | WDIY Local News

In the early afternoon on May 2, a four-alarm fire overtook the roof of the 510 Flats building on E. Third Street in South Bethlehem, encouraged and spread by strong winds. The apartments and businesses on the lower floor were evacuated until the fire was brought under control in the early evening.

135 residents and several retailers and restaurants have been displaced due to the fire damage. Officials say the building restoration process could take up to nine months as at least 75% of the units will need to be completely redone.

In response to these displacements, local entrepreneur Derek Wallen and Humanitarian Social Innovations (HSI) have launched a relief fund for the affected residents and businesses.

Wallen, Founder of Roasted, a cafe in South Bethlehem, and Lehigh Valley Printing, has a history of supporting local causes and individuals in need. He expressed his concern for the residents of the 510 Flats, emphasizing his dedication to helping the community that supports him and his businesses.

Humanitarian Social Innovations is a nonprofit based in Bethlehem that’s dedicated to connecting entrepreneurs with the resources they need. They will ensure that all donations are tax-deductible and that 100% of the funds go to providing emergency housing, food, clothing, and other essential support for the displaced.