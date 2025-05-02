Banana Factory's Art to Be Preserved Digitally | WDIY Local News

Demolition recently began on ArtsQuest’s Banana Factory, a Southside Bethlehem hub for arts and cultural events, classes, and more since 1998. Its name came from its previous use as a banana distribution warehouse.

Crews are clearing the way for the new ArtsQuest Creative Factory powered by PPL, a state-of-the-art facility featuring expanded arts programming, a partnership with the Bethlehem Area School District, a year-round comedy venue, and much more.

But the vibrant and diverse artwork that covered the property will not disappear with the building, thanks to a partnership between ArtsQuest and the Bethlehem Area Public Library (BAPL).

A digital archive, hosted by BAPL, features a comprehensive collection of past exhibits, postcards, press clippings, photographs, and catalogs from throughout the Banana Factory’s history. The resource provides a free look through the “works that have shaped Bethlehem’s art scene.”

Josh Berk, Executive Director of the Bethlehem Area Public Library, emphasized the value of preserving the legacy of what was a “beloved space for creativity and community.” Stunning photographs of exterior mosaics and sculptures, as well as materials from inside the building, will all be available in digital form.

Some of the beloved artwork will still be available in its physical form. The Mr. Imagination Station bus shelter that was located in front of the Banana Factory was disassembled and will be partially re-installed inside the new arts and cultural center, in consultation with the Bethlehem Fine Arts Commission and SouthSide Arts District.

Additionally, Homage to Humanity and Joyful Experience, familiar sculptures that stood outside the building, will be relocated to new spots in Bethlehem. Three stained glass windows created by Banana Factory founder Linny Fowler will be preserved by ArtsQuest.

The digital archive is available and can be viewed now at bapl.org.