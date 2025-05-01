Carol Obando-Derstine Enters Lehigh Valley Congressional Race | WDIY Local News

On Tuesday morning, Carol Obando-Derstine launched her campaign to represent Pennsylvania’s 7th District in Congress. Her campaign is motivated by “real chaos created by extremist Republicans” and her dedication to being a “problem solver” for everyday families.

Obando-Derstine held a campaign kick-off event outside of Bethlehem City Hall, where she announced endorsements from former Congresswoman Susan Wild, who flipped the seat from red to blue in 2018, and Greg Edwards, an Allentown pastor and progressive leader who battled Wild for the seat.

One of the most competitive battlegrounds in the country, PA-07 covers Lehigh, Northampton, and Carbon Counties, and part of Monroe County. The seat plays a key role in determining control of the U.S. House in every election.

Obando-Derstine immigrated to the U.S. from Colombia at a young age and prides herself on being raised by union workers. She’s worked with youth and families through Head Start, local food pantries and after-school programs. She worked in Senator Bob Casey’s office and was a member of Governor Tom Wolf’s Advisory Commission on Latino Affairs. She currently works for PPL Electric Utilities, volunteers with the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, and teaches at Northampton Community College.

Her campaign seeks to “fight back, stand up for our values, and make sure every family in our district has the opportunity to thrive.”

Obando-Derstine currently faces fellow Democrat Lamont McClure, who’s served as Northampton County Executive since 2018, and who announced his fiftieth union endorsement this week.

The Democratic victor will face Republican Ryan Mackenzie, who won the seat from Susan Wild in the November 2024 election.