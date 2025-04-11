Allentown Battles Predatory Towing | WDIY Local News

A growing number of resident complaints regarding vehicle towing pushed Allentown City Council to act. The council adopted a new ordinance last week that adds procedures to the city’s administrative code to ensure “fair, transparent, and legal towing operations.”

In a statement, Councilman Santo Napoli, who sponsored the ordinance, said conversations with police and multiple residents illustrated the need for protections against predatory towing practices on private property.

Napoli explained that several vehicles have been towed with no clear information or assistance provided for the owners. Many have been forced to pay hundreds of dollars to get their vehicles back, and the councilman emphasized the financial burden this can create. For individuals and families living paycheck to paycheck, Napoli says a large surprise expense like this can cause them to miss their rent or mortgage payments, sometimes even risking eviction.

Allentown’s new ordinance requires private properties to display clearly visible signs warning of penalties for unregistered parking. These signs must include names and phone numbers of the contracted towing company.

Uniform framework for towing companies has also been created, including mandatory registration with the city, liability insurance of at least $1 million, and good standing with all city ordinances. Tow trucks must display the company name and phone number and all towed vehicles must be reported to the Allentown Police Department within 30 minutes. Towing company fees must be consistent with state law.

Additionally, if a vehicle owner arrives before the car is removed, the vehicle must be released immediately. A decoupling fee cannot exceed half the towing cost.

Individuals who believe their vehicles were towed in violation of the updated ordinance are asked to contact the Allentown Police Department. More information on the new requirements can be found at allentownpa.gov.