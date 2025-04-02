Northampton County Launches Youth Lead Testing | WDIY Local News

This week, Northampton County announced the launch of a new partnership with HNL Lab Medicine to provide free lead testing for local youth.

The new initiative, named Walk-In Wednesdays, seeks to improve access to vital health screenings. Lead exposure can lead to lifelong health issues like developmental delays, hearing and speech difficulties, and learning and attention issues.

Certain children experience a higher risk of lead exposure. Northampton County families are encouraged to test their children if they live in homes built before 1978, live in older neighborhoods, have spent time in older residences abroad, or live or spend time with someone who works with lead.

63% of Northampton County homes were built before 1980, but only 14% of children in the county have already been screened for lead exposure.

The testing method being used is the most accurate for detecting lead levels in children. Venous blood samples will be provided to ensure reliable results.

Testing will be provided at no cost for Northampton County residents. Families outside of Northampton County can still take advantage of the testing through insurance or low-cost testing from HNL Lab Tests Direct.

Walk-In Wednesdays will be held on the second Wednesday of each month from 1-5 PM, beginning on April 9, at the Bethlehem Township LVHN Health Center on Emrick Boulevard.