Allentown Worker Accused of Planting Noose on Her Own Desk | WDIY Local News

In January, residents protested in the streets of Allentown after a Black city employee claimed to have found a small item resembling a noose on her desk. According to court documents, the employee, LaTarsha Brown, arrived at her office in City Hall on January 10 around 7:10 AM and notified the local police department of the discovery just before 7:40 AM.

The Allentown Police Department immediately opened a criminal investigation. A week into the investigation, the FBI announced its involvement in the matter.

Video surveillance and building access records were reviewed to identify employees present on the same floor as Brown’s office between her departure the previous day and her arrival on the 10th. These individuals were interviewed and asked if they would provide DNA for testing if needed. All of them agreed, except for Brown, who later requested that the investigation be closed.

Pennsylvania State Police tested the noose and issued a search warrant for a sample of Brown’s DNA. Earlier this month, the crime lab issued their written report, which shows that Brown’s DNA was the only profile found on the noose. Her DNA was found on both the outer surface and the inner knotted portion of the noose after it was taken apart.

Charges have now been filed against Brown for tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and false reports to law enforcement.

Early in the investigation, Allentown City Council issued a statement condemning all forms of racism and discrimination and announcing that they would be working to implement better practices to improve the City’s workplace culture. The incident and statement followed past allegations of discrimination and harassment in City Hall, including a lawsuit regarding a supposed long pattern of racial hostility by high-ranking officials.