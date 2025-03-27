Additional Charges Filed Against Ex Officer in Assault Cases | WDIY Local News

Former Allentown police officer Jason Krasley was already facing charges of rape and criminal solicitation, originally filed in January. As of this week, Krasley is facing more charges including sexual assault, official oppression, patronizing prostitutes, and indecent assault in two separate cases.

Krasley surrendered on Thursday and was arraigned on the new charges in a district court before being released on $100,000 unsecured bail.

Neither of Krasley’s victims have been identified by name in any releases. Their interactions with him took place during his time as an officer.

The first victim says she had her first interaction with Krasley in 2011, when he stopped her on the street and referred to her by the name she used in online prostitution ads. She says she encountered him again in 2012, when he used both her online alias and her legal last name and asked about an active bench warrant against her. She claims he told her he wouldn’t arrest her, then forced her to perform sexual acts in a secluded area. He allegedly assaulted her again on another date in 2013.

The second victim claims she met Krasley at a hotel in 2018 after he responded to a prostitution ad she posted online, where he assaulted her. She says she reported the incident to other Allentown officers and they detained her and ignored her claims.

Krasley’s attorney says the new charges are “meritless and uncorroborated” and should have been brought forward initially. He stated that placing new charges now ensures there will be “pre-trial publicity” that will make it difficult to provide a fair trial.

The investigation is ongoing and the Allentown Police Department says it’s fully cooperating.