Northampton County Hopes to Replace Cut Federal Funding | WDIY Local News

In March, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a billion dollar cut in their budget as they work to “return to long-term, fiscally responsible initiatives.” This funding will be taken from initiatives supporting schools and food banks across the country, which allows them to buy food from local farms, ranchers, and producers.

Northampton County is working to combat these cuts, which they say directly impact farmers and residents facing food insecurity, by providing funding to replace what’s being removed.

Before the funding cut, $500 million was allocated in this year alone for the Local Food for Schools program and Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program. In place of that funding, Northampton County will provide $100,000 to nine local organizations and initiatives that are working to support vulnerable residents.

Some of the recipients include the Bangor Area School District’s food pantry, the Bethlehem Emergency Shelter, and the Slate Belt Food Hub.

County Executive Lamont McClure explained that while federal budget decisions are out of his office’s control, they can still work “within our little corner of the world with the limited resources that we have to assist those in need.”

Without the federal funding that was promised to them, McClure emphasized that local agencies, farmers, and populations will struggle significantly. The assistance that the county is providing will be crucial to addressing hunger.

The cuts come after 2024 U.S. Census data revealed a rise in child poverty rates.