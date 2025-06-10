Grant Awarded to LVIA from Rep. McNeill | WDIY Local News

State Representative Jeanne McNeill announced last week that state funds totaling $1.5 million have been awarded to Lehigh Valley International Airport for future construction.

According to a press release, the Lehigh Valley International airport will be using these funds allocated from Rep. McNeill to construct a parking structure to enhance terminal commercial development and alleviate the overwhelming demand for parking at LVIA.

Representative McNeill expressed her pride that ABE is in her district, calling it a gem of the Lehigh Valley. She stated that the airport is “an economic driving force and a job creator,” encouraging continuous business growth.

In 2024, Thomas Stoudt, executive director of Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority declared that the airport is facing a parking shortage and could run out of parking spots by 2028.

Stoudt noted that the airport currently has 1,900 spots, with 1,700 sitting next to Route 22 and the rest in an overflow lot. When the parking structure is built, it will add 1,000 more parking spots.

Representative McNeill believes that this construction will bring more jobs to the valley during the construction and lead to an increase in funds for the airport as well.

Colin Riccobon, director of Public and Government Relations, noted that the airport continues to study their parking ability, but believes the 1,000 spaces will eliminate overcrowding at this point in the airport’s operations.

“2024 saw over 1,000,000 people fly out of ABE,” noted Riccobon, which was up nearly 9% from the previous year. Additionally, the airport is expanding commercial development.

Riccobon said that the airport has seen substantial growth throughout the year, not only in the Summer which sees a large influx of passengers.

According to the press release, this project will be funded by the state Capital Budget through the Aviation Transportation Assistance Program, which is supported by bonds.