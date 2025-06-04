Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for May, 2025
WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for May, 2025.
Shows #1448 to #1452; 1-May-2025 to 29-May-2025
Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.
Compiled by Bill Fox.
The Special Focus for May was AmbientLive.
ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL
=================================================
Ajna - Algol - Winter-Light
Bernhard Wöstheinrich and Matt Howarth - Undesirable Creatures - Iapetus
Music
Brendan Pollard - Strands - Acoustic Wave
Dark Sky Alliance - Interdwell - Spotted Peccary Music
Dave Vosh - The Unknowable - Fuzzy Panda
Free System Projekt - Archives Volume 1 - none
Ian Boddy and Harald Grosskopf - Doppelgänger - DiN
Krzysztof Kurkowski - Synthesizer Stories - SynGate/Wave
Michael Brückner - The Android Tales Volume 1 - SynGate/Wave
Mother Mallard's Portable Masterpiece Company - Make Way For Mother
Mallard: 50 Years of Music - Cuneiform
Nick Storring - Mirante - We Are Busy Bodies
Syndromeda - Serendipity - SynGate
Various Artists - Awakenings 2008 Volume 1 disk 1 - AmbientLive
Various Artists - Awakenings 2008 Volume 1 disk 2 - AmbientLive
Various Artists - Awakenings 2008 Volume 2 disk 1 - AmbientLive
Various Artists - Awakenings 2008 Volume 2 disk 2 - AmbientLive
Various Artists - Awakenings 2008 Volume 2.5 - AmbientLive
Volker Lankow - Textural Spaces - Iapetus Music
dreamSTATE - The Drone Cycle - e-SPACE Editions
fields we found - in your hands - quiet details