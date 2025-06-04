Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for May, 2025

WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for May, 2025.

Shows #1448 to #1452; 1-May-2025 to 29-May-2025

Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.

Compiled by Bill Fox.

The Special Focus for May was AmbientLive.

ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL

=================================================

Ajna - Algol - Winter-Light

Bernhard Wöstheinrich and Matt Howarth - Undesirable Creatures - Iapetus

Music

Brendan Pollard - Strands - Acoustic Wave

Dark Sky Alliance - Interdwell - Spotted Peccary Music

Dave Vosh - The Unknowable - Fuzzy Panda

Free System Projekt - Archives Volume 1 - none

Ian Boddy and Harald Grosskopf - Doppelgänger - DiN

Krzysztof Kurkowski - Synthesizer Stories - SynGate/Wave

Michael Brückner - The Android Tales Volume 1 - SynGate/Wave

Mother Mallard's Portable Masterpiece Company - Make Way For Mother

Mallard: 50 Years of Music - Cuneiform

Nick Storring - Mirante - We Are Busy Bodies

Syndromeda - Serendipity - SynGate

Various Artists - Awakenings 2008 Volume 1 disk 1 - AmbientLive

Various Artists - Awakenings 2008 Volume 1 disk 2 - AmbientLive

Various Artists - Awakenings 2008 Volume 2 disk 1 - AmbientLive

Various Artists - Awakenings 2008 Volume 2 disk 2 - AmbientLive

Various Artists - Awakenings 2008 Volume 2.5 - AmbientLive

Volker Lankow - Textural Spaces - Iapetus Music

dreamSTATE - The Drone Cycle - e-SPACE Editions

fields we found - in your hands - quiet details