On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2025-05-08

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox continues the month-long Special Focus on AmbientLive, the record label of John Sherwood, which was associated with the Awakenings Concert Series in the UK.

The Featured CD at Midnight will be Awakenings 2008 Volume 1 disc 2. You will also hear new music by Brendan Pollard on Acoustic Wave Records and by Syndromeda on SynGate Records.

Listen Thursday, May 8, 2025 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (May 1 - show #1448) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.