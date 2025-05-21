On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2025-05-22

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox continues the month-long Special Focus on AmbientLive, the record label of John Sherwood, which was associated with the Awakenings Concert Series in the UK.

The Featured CD at Midnight will be disc two of Awakenings 2008 Volume 2 on AmbientLive Records. You will also hear new music by Volker Lankow on Iapetus Music and by dreamSTATE.

Listen Thursday, May 22, 2025 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (May 15 - show #1449) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.