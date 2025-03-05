Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for February, 2025
WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for Feburary, 2025.
Shows #1436 to #1439; 6-February-2025 to 27-February-2025
Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.
Compiled by Bill Fox.
The Special Focus for February was Radio Massacre International.
ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL
=================================================
Andrew Douglas - Lost in the Void - Neu Harmony
Aperus - Lost Tribe of the Shadow - Geophonic
Bernhard Wöstheinrich - Tribute to Halberstadt - Iapetus Music
Brotherhood of Sleep - Devotional Hymns to a Brilliant - Winter-Light
Cosmic Ground - area 24 - Studio Fleisch
Dave Vosh and - Fibonacci Sequence - Anvil Creations Studio
Deepspace - Neon Blue Utopia - Projekt
Forrest Smithson - Future Temples - none
Juta Takahashi - Journey - Lunisolar
Radio Massacre International - Emissaries disk 1 - Cuneiform
Radio Massacre International - Emissaries disk 2 - Cuneifor
Radio Massacre International - Time & Motion disk 1 - Cuneiform
Radio Massacre International - Time & Motion disk 2 - Cuneiform
Robert Schroeder - Observer - Spheric Music
Robert Scott Thompson - Atmospherica: Traverse - Aucourant
Robert Scott Thompson - Atmospherica: Veneration - Aucourant
Rudy Adrian - Beyond the Sleepy Hills - Spotted Peccary Music
Steve Roach - One Day of Forever - Projekt
Volker Lankow - Gift of Sound - Iapetus Music
Wil Bolton - South of the Lake - Quiet Details