Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for February, 2025

WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for Feburary, 2025.

Shows #1436 to #1439; 6-February-2025 to 27-February-2025

Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.

Compiled by Bill Fox.

The Special Focus for February was Radio Massacre International.

ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL

=================================================

Andrew Douglas - Lost in the Void - Neu Harmony

Aperus - Lost Tribe of the Shadow - Geophonic

Bernhard Wöstheinrich - Tribute to Halberstadt - Iapetus Music

Brotherhood of Sleep - Devotional Hymns to a Brilliant - Winter-Light

Cosmic Ground - area 24 - Studio Fleisch

Dave Vosh and - Fibonacci Sequence - Anvil Creations Studio

Deepspace - Neon Blue Utopia - Projekt

Forrest Smithson - Future Temples - none

Juta Takahashi - Journey - Lunisolar

Radio Massacre International - Emissaries disk 1 - Cuneiform

Radio Massacre International - Emissaries disk 2 - Cuneifor

Radio Massacre International - Time & Motion disk 1 - Cuneiform

Radio Massacre International - Time & Motion disk 2 - Cuneiform

Robert Schroeder - Observer - Spheric Music

Robert Scott Thompson - Atmospherica: Traverse - Aucourant

Robert Scott Thompson - Atmospherica: Veneration - Aucourant

Rudy Adrian - Beyond the Sleepy Hills - Spotted Peccary Music

Steve Roach - One Day of Forever - Projekt

Volker Lankow - Gift of Sound - Iapetus Music

Wil Bolton - South of the Lake - Quiet Details