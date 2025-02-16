On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2025-02-20

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox continues the month-long Special Focus on Radio Massacre International. The Featured CD at Midnight will be disc one from Time & Motion on Cuneiform Records. You will also hear new music by Rudy Adrian on Spotted Peccary Music, by Wil Bolton on Quiet Details Records, and by Dave Vosh and Ken Moore on Anvil Creations.

Listen Thursday, February 20, 2025 at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (February 13 - show #1437) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.