On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2025-02-27

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox continues the month-long Special Focus on Radio Massacre International. The Featured CD at Midnight will be disk two from Time & Motion on Cuneiform Records. You will also hear new music by Andrew Douglas on Neu Harmony Records, by Cosmic Ground on Studio Fleisch Records, and by Forrest Smithson.

Listen Thursday, February 27, 2025 at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (February 20 - show #1438) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.