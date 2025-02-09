On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2025-02-13

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox continues the month-long Special Focus on Radio Massacre International. The Featured CD at Midnight will be disk two from Emissaries on Cuneiform Records. You will also hear new music by Robert Schroeder on Spheric Music, by Bernhard Wöstheinrich on Iapetus Music, and by Deepspace on Projekt Records.

Listen Thursday, February 13, 2025 at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (February 6 - show #1436) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.