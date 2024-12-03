What Happens to the PPL Tower Light Display Under New Owner? | WDIY Local News

In March, the PPL Corporation announced a tentative agreement to sell the iconic PPL Tower in Downtown Allentown to D&D Realty Group for $9 million. The Scranton-based company’s plan to convert the building into mixed-use residential space was officially approved at an Allentown Zoning Hearing Board meeting on Monday.

Since the plan’s initial announcement, local leaders have celebrated the economic benefits the conversion will bring to the city, but the recent approval of the plan has also stirred up questions about a long-time tradition – the building’s holiday lights.

According to PPL, their two light displays have illuminated Christmas trees, candles and more on the sides of the tower since as early as the 1930s. The display was a fixture in Allentown until an energy crisis forced them to suspend the annual tradition. A more energy-efficient system allowed the display’s return in 1990.

With the recent sale and a plan for different building uses, many have asked whether the display will continue. And the answer is most likely – at least in some form.

The tower will be lit with its usual display this holiday season. A solution will have to be found after that as construction begins. Luckily for residents who are used to seeing the festive lights from around the Lehigh Valley, a plan is already in the works.

At an Allentown Planning Commission meeting last week, Nicholas Dye of D&D Realty said that they’re “absolutely sensitive” to the love for the display. Having apartments on a timer to turn on window lights won’t be practical, but Dye says they do have two ideas that they’ve been working on, although they’re not ready to announce either of them just yet.

One guess for a new display has been the use of the upper and bottom two floors for the display, since those floors won’t hold apartments.

Dye expressed confidence that no matter what solution they go with, “everybody will be pleased.”