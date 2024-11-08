Muhlenberg Dining Workers Announce Union | WDIY Local News

In a statement on Wednesday, Muhlenberg College dining workers announced a union campaign in the face of alleged mistreatment.

They credit their dissatisfaction to low wages, disrespect from management, unaffordable health insurance, lack of shift coverage during summer breaks, and inconsistent scheduling. Employees say these issues have had a negative impact on their ability to plan their lives outside of work.

Muhlenberg dining workers came together to rally with students and other supporters at Parents Plaza at 5 PM on Wednesday, part of the college campus on West Chew Street in Allentown.

The statement from Muhlenberg Dining Workers United explains that they are “organizing to demand respect and dignity.” To them, this means a living wage, affordable health insurance, a regular schedule, and dependable incomes, as well as a voice in decisions affecting the work environment.

The union is being organized through Workers United, which, since 2019, has helped dining workers at the University of Scranton, East Stroudsburg University, Clarion University, and Kutztown University.

In all of these past scenarios, the campus dining workers earned recognition of their unions and ratified fair contracts with their schools, leading to higher wages, improved benefits, and fair treatment, among other advancements.

Workers United has more than 80,000 North American members in laundry, hospitality, manufacturing, apparel and textile, distribution and food services, and nonprofits.

According to Muhlenberg Dining Workers United’s statement, this push for better treatment supports their goal of serving high quality meals to students. They’ve called on Sodexo, the dining service at Muhlenberg, to allow organization without intimidation.