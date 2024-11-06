Redevelopment Funds Hit Lehigh and Northampton Counties | WDIY Local News

State funds have been distributed through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, which supports regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects. These projects seek to benefit employment, tax revenue, and other economic activity.

Both Northampton and Lehigh Counties received funding through the program, as announced in press releases by State Representatives Robert Freeman and Jeanne McNeill.

McNeill shared news of $350,000 for the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority. A “pad ready” development site will be created, with improved utilities, a new intersection and access roadways, related infrastructure for commercial development and the airport, and stormwater infrastructure.

Freeman announced multiple projects in Northampton County ranging from improvements to health care facilities to increased parking:

Stewart Silk Mill Redevelopment Co.: Construction and development of a Federally Qualified Health Care Clinic for pediatrics, family medicine, vision, and more.

PD Hellertown LLC: Replacement of a former industrial manufacturing facility with a medical office building.

Skyline Investment Group Easton LLC: Public site improvements to transform the former Dixie Cup factory into apartments.

The Nurture Nature Center: Building envelope restoration and infrastructure and sustainability upgrades.

Watermark Easton LLC: Constructing a new 250-space parking deck and two apartment buildings with 150 units each.

Both Representatives noted the importance of the projects’ success to our local economy, through the creation of more jobs and their development benefits.