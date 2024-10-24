State Funding Goes to Local School and Facility Projects | WDIY Local News

This week, local legislators announced state funding from the Local Share Account and Public School Facility Improvement Grant.

Funding from the Local Share Account is generated by gaming money from casinos and supports projects concerning public interest, including community and economic development.

The Public School Facility Improvement Grant Program was created to support public school districts and technical schools for eligible update projects with a total of $500,000 or more.

In a joint press release, State Representatives Peter Schweyer, Josh Siegel, and Mike Schlossberg, and State Senator Nick Miller, announced $6.56 million for local school and emergency projects in Lehigh County.

The lawmakers noted William Allen High School, Resurrected Life’s Children’s Academy, the Baum School of Arts, and more as key targets of assistance.

The Allentown, Parkland, and Salisbury Township School Districts will receive money for upgrades to HVAC systems, fire monitoring systems, and magnetic hallway doors. Lehigh County, the City of Allentown, Salisbury Township, South Whitehall Township, and the Allentown Economic Development Corporation will also receive funds for various projects.

State Representative Jeanne McNeill also touted funding more than $2.5 million for her district, with recipients including the Bethlehem and Whitehall-Coplay School Districts, Coplay Borough, Fountain Hill Borough, and more.

In McNeill’s district, improvements will focus on utilities, leisure activities, and critical school facility infrastructure.