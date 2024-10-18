New Bethany Expands Bethlehem Food Pantry | WDIY Local News

Local government officials came together in Bethlehem this week to celebrate the expansion of services being offered by New Bethany. The nonprofit organization increases access to nutritious food, housing, and social services to under-resourced residents.

State Representative Steve Samuelson, Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure, and Bethlehem Mayor J. William Reynolds were present at the ceremony on Monday where New Bethany gave a glimpse into the renovations done of their Choice Food Pantry.

Marc Rittle, New Bethany’s Executive Director, emphasized the increased importance of their services now that Covid-era protections have been reduced. In the face of these reductions, the local nonprofit has sought to expand their services more than ever to lessen the effects felt by low-income families.

A New Bethany survey found that their regular visitors prefer an experience that more closely resembles a grocery shopping experience. In response, they created significantly more space that can be used to store more food and welcome more foot traffic. Visitors will now have access to a space with shopping carts, a produce display, and refrigerators and freezers with glass doors.

Rittle says the main goal is to give guests “the ability to make their own food choices, including healthy options for the whole family.”

More improvements to the space include reinforcement of the building’s second floor, new space for volunteer activities, installation of a cargo elevator, and removal of walls to improve the building’s flow.

New Bethany is built on the belief that “all people should be treated with dignity and care.” They provide street-level services, including showers, laundry services, mailing addresses, access to food, and much more. More information can be found at newbethany.org.