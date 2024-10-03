Allentown Announces Drop in Violent Crime | WDIY Local News

Nationally, the FBI’s latest Summary of Crime in the Nation report reveals a 3% decrease in violent crime and a more-than 11% drop in murder rates in 2023.

According to the new report, Allentown has exceeded that national decrease. Last year, the city saw a 3.4% drop in violent crime.

The FBI statistics are based on data from more than 14 million criminal offenses reported by more than 16,000 participating state, county, city, university and college, and tribal law enforcement agencies.

In Allentown, credit for the drop in violent crime is being given to citywide efforts to improve public safety and community engagement. Mayor Matt Tuerk says that the “smart investments” in law enforcement, technology, and community programs are improving quality of life.

State and federal grants have enabled the City of Allentown to upgrade police body and car cameras to increase transparency and accountability. The city has also implemented Flock Safety Technology, which allows law enforcement to better track crime as it happens. More special operations units and patrols have also been launched in the city, including collaborative efforts with the Pennsylvania State Police.

Mayor Tuerk emphasizes that these investments are “equipping our law enforcement professionals with the tools they need to succeed.” As a result, murder, robbery, and aggravated assault have been on a steady decline.

Partnerships and community organizations are also making a difference. From healthcare providers to nonprofits to local businesses, Mayor Tuerk highlights how “a united community can create safer neighborhoods.”

More information about the FBI’s latest report can be found through their Crime Data Explorer.