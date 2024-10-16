NPR's Terry Gross Visits DeSales | WDIY Local News

Terry Gross is a name very familiar to Public Radio Listeners. She began her radio career in 1973 in Buffalo, New York where she hosted and produced several arts, women’s and public affairs programs. \

But it was her move to WHYY in Philadelphia in 1975 that would bring her voice to a national audience. Her local show, “Fresh Air” became so popular that by 1987, NPR distributed it nationally and the daily, one-hour program is now broadcast on nearly 600 stations.

Last Thursday, Wendy Hinton, DeSales University’s Vice President of Institutional Advancement introduced her to an enthusiastic audience in Billera Hall as part of the Frank L. Marcon Lecture series.

"Please join me in welcoming to the stage, one of the most iconic voices in public radio, Terry Gross."

Terry sat down with moderator, Father Kevin Nadolski, Vice President for Mission, for a one-hour conversation that touched on her beginning in radio to some of her most memorable interviews.

"Who would you say are among your most memorable interviewees?"

"Well, some of the most memorable are the ones that went the worst. Like Gene Simmons. But something that I will always remember was the one with Maurice Sendak, the children’s book author of In The Night Kitchen, Where the Wild Thing Are; I had interviewed him for years and I interviewed him toward the end of his life. I knew he wasn’t well, and I knew he couldn’t get to a studio but I thought that I would just do a short phone interview with him to end the show and to wish him well and let everyone know he had his first new book in many years. But he was in a reflective mood and just started talking about nearing death and how he lost his partner, he had lost his brother and friend, but he’d be crying all the way to the grave because life was so beautiful. He could look out at the trees, he could listen to Mozart or Bach, and at the end he said, 'Live your life, live your life, live your life.' And I’ve said that to myself many times because it’s nice to be reminded of that especially when you get caught up in your own problems and you have your list of things to do and to worry about, and they’re all competing with each other. It’s good to pause, take a breath and say, 'live your life.'"

Gross is the author of “All I Did Was Ask: Conversations with Writers, Actors, Musicians and Artists.” “Fresh Air With Terry Gross” was awarded the Peabody Institute Award “for their enduring body of work and their iconic impact on both the media landscape and the public imagination.” She has also received a Gracie Award in the category of Outstanding Radio Personality from the American Women in radio and Television; and the Edward R. Murrow award for her “outstanding contributions to public radio.”

Father Nadolski ended the evening with a summation which captured the spirit of the event.

"One of Francis DeSale’s favorite traits of a human being was authenticity, and you indeed give us a great example of authenticity and thank you for being so authentic with us this evening."