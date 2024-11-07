LVHN and ArtsQuest Announce Partnership | WDIY Local News

ArtsQuest celebrated a milestone in the Re-Imagine! That Capital Campaign yesterday.

Lehigh Valley Health Network, in addition to being designated as the Official Health Care Partner of the ArtsQuest SteelStacks Campus, is also naming partner of the Turn & Grind Redevelopment Project and Presenter of the Bethlehem Visitor Center, the continuation of a partnership that has lasted for 23 years.

The Turn & Grind Shop, a 150-year-old building that was once a key part of the steel-making process at Bethlehem Steel, will undergo extensive renovations prior to its grand opening in 2027.

It will expand the footprint for ArtsQuest programming such as Musikfest, Christkindlmarkt and Oktoberfest and provide much-needed event space for private and corporate needs as well as an additional home for traveling exhibits.

The heavily trafficked Bethlehem Visitor Center is the oldest building on the former Bethlehem Steel site, pre-dating the iconic blast furnaces.

The new Bethlehem Visitor Center presented by LVHN will allow programming and retail on the first floor as well as campus tours.

The announcement was made during a media event held in the Musikfest Café at the ArtsQuest Center, followed by a virtual tour of the completed Turn & Grind Shop and small group tours of both the Visitor Center and the Turn & Grind as it is today.