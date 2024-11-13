Allentown Seeks Public Input on Park Use | WDIY Local News

As the third largest city in Pennsylvania, Allentown boasts more than 2,000 acres of land that makes up 35 different parks. 11% of Allentown’s land is used for parks and recreation, according to the Trust for Public Land.

In hopes of giving residents more of a say in what that park land is used for, the City of Allentown announced in a press release that they plan to hold a series of public meetings for their Comprehensive Recreation, Open Space & Parks Plan (CROSP).

At these meetings, the City hopes to encourage community participation to identify projects and programs that match residents’ evolving needs.

The public planning process is expected to last 16 months, concluding in Fall 2025. Five meetings have been scheduled:

November 13, 2024 from 6-8pm at Bucky Boyle Park Training Room (10 Pump Pl.) to talk about the project plan

January 8, 2025 from 6-8pm at East Side Youth Center (1140 E. Clair St.) to discuss the existing conditions and initial concepts for the plan

February 26, 2025 from 6-8pm at Ripple Church (1421 W. Turner St.) to talk about the refined plans and strategy for administration, maintenance, and personnel

April 30, 2025 from 6-8pm at Theatre 514 (514 N. 19th St.) to discuss financial challenges and the process of drafting and planning

June 25, 2025 from 6-8pm at Fearless Fire Co. (1221 S. Front St.) to review the Parks and Recreation Plan and Master Parks Plan

Those unable to attend in person are invited to join virtually at qrco.de/AllentownCROSP .

More information can be found at the Allentown parks and recreation website.