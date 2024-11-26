Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Center Reveals Financial Struggles | WDIY Local News

Since its opening in 2016, the Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center has provided an inclusive space for LGBTQ+ people to come together, through educational and social community events for all ages, programs focused on health equity, community discussion and support groups, and more.

In a press release late last week, the center announced a strategic restructuring plan to ensure its sustainability for coming generations.

Part of this restructuring is a change in the center’s leadership. Executive Director Ashley L. Coleman will voluntarily step down from the Executive Director position as the Board of Directors looks to evaluate the organization’s finances.

The Board referred to Coleman’s leadership as “visionary” and credited her with turning Lehigh Valley Pride into a regional event by amplifying the visibility, impact, and safe space for the community to unite.

In a letter to the community, Bradbury-Sullivan explained that they’re working to “grapple with what’s next.” They pointed to delayed distribution of critical government funding, a 50% decline in corporate and foundation support since 2021, and increased scrutiny of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) funding as the reasoning for their struggles.

As they work to restructure, Kirsta V. Brown-Ly will serve as Interim Executive Director, and some programmatic operations will be temporarily paused. The Board emphasized that while this break from some of their usual programming is necessary to stabilize their financial position, it does not mean an end to the organization. They hope this shift will allow them to determine their future path of advocating for the LGBTQ+ community.

The letter also emphasized the importance of community support. Residents are invited to make a donation or become a sustaining donor at bradburysullivancenter.org. Community members are encouraged to continue attending programs at the center, and to bring a friend.