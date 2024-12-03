Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for November, 2024

WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for November, 2024

Shows ##1179R to #1182R; 7-November-2024 to 28-November-2024

Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.

Compiled by Bill Fox.

This report is also available at the Galactic Travels™ website.

The Special Focus for November was vidnaObmana.

ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL

=========================================

Bart Hawkins - 21 Pulse Eclipse - Spotted Peccary

Colin Rayment - Transitional States - SynGate/Wave

Cosmic Ground - Cosmic Ground 5 - Studio Fleisch

DASK - Insecta - SynGate/Wave

Dan Pound - The Healing - Pound Sounds

Dave Luxton - After the Epoch - Wayfarer

Frank Makowski - Canon der Finsternisse - none

George Wallace - The Exquisite Now - AirBorn Music

Imaginary Landscape - Nothing Left Behind - SynGate/Luna

Jonn Serrie - Azurae - Valley Entertainment

Max Corbacho - Echo of Longing - Silentsun

Neuronium - Essentialia - Domo

Pollard-Daniel-Booth - Volume 7 - none

ST?ER - Telemetry - none

Shinpal - Seven Lives - SynGate/Wave

Steve Roach - Trance Archeology - Projekt

vidnaObmana - Soundtrack for the Aquarium disk 1 - Hypnos

vidnaObmana - Soundtrack for the Aquarium disk 2 - Hypnos

vidnaObmana - The Contemporary Nocturne - Hypnos

vidnaObmana - The Surreal Sanctuary - Hypnos

