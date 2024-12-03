Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for November, 2024
WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for November, 2024
Shows ##1179R to #1182R; 7-November-2024 to 28-November-2024
Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.
Compiled by Bill Fox.
This report is also available at the Galactic Travels™ website.
The Special Focus for November was vidnaObmana.
ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL
=========================================
Bart Hawkins - 21 Pulse Eclipse - Spotted Peccary
Colin Rayment - Transitional States - SynGate/Wave
Cosmic Ground - Cosmic Ground 5 - Studio Fleisch
DASK - Insecta - SynGate/Wave
Dan Pound - The Healing - Pound Sounds
Dave Luxton - After the Epoch - Wayfarer
Frank Makowski - Canon der Finsternisse - none
George Wallace - The Exquisite Now - AirBorn Music
Imaginary Landscape - Nothing Left Behind - SynGate/Luna
Jonn Serrie - Azurae - Valley Entertainment
Max Corbacho - Echo of Longing - Silentsun
Neuronium - Essentialia - Domo
Pollard-Daniel-Booth - Volume 7 - none
ST?ER - Telemetry - none
Shinpal - Seven Lives - SynGate/Wave
Steve Roach - Trance Archeology - Projekt
vidnaObmana - Soundtrack for the Aquarium disk 1 - Hypnos
vidnaObmana - Soundtrack for the Aquarium disk 2 - Hypnos
vidnaObmana - The Contemporary Nocturne - Hypnos
vidnaObmana - The Surreal Sanctuary - Hypnos