On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2024-11-21

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published November 18, 2024 at 10:03 AM EST
Bill Fox
WDS Productions

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long Special Focus on vidnaObmana continues. The Featured CD at Midnight will be disk one from Soundtrack for the Aquarium originally on Hypnos Recordings. You will also hear new music by Colin Rayment on SynGate Records and by Max Corbacho.

The latest show's playlist (November 14 - show #1180R) is available for your inspection. 

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.
WDIY Headlines Galactic TravelsFeatured CD at MidnightSpecial FocusvidnaObmanaDirk Serrieselectronic musicspacemusicBerlin SchoolambientCosmic MusicKosmische Musik
Bill Fox
Bill Fox has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997.
