On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2024-11-21

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long Special Focus on vidnaObmana continues. The Featured CD at Midnight will be disk one from Soundtrack for the Aquarium originally on Hypnos Recordings. You will also hear new music by Colin Rayment on SynGate Records and by Max Corbacho.

The latest show's playlist (November 14 - show #1180R) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.