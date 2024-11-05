Galactic Travels™: The Special Focus for November, 2024

On Galactic Travels™, the Special Focus for November is vidnaObmana. Under the guise of vidnaObmana, Dirk Serries developed from an industrial sound sculptor in 1984 to an artist equally at home in the world of electronica and contemporary composition. Over the course of more than 25 years, Dirk influenced the gradual growth of ambient music from nothing but a fleeting idea by Brian Eno to an established and challenging genre. He recorded the classic "The River of Appearance," wrote a soundtrack for the giant aquarium of the Antwerp Zoo, and worked with the likes of Steve Roach, Steven Wilson, and a symphonic orchestra. This month, the Special Focus on vidnaObmana demonstrates how his sonic world remains a unique voice in the electronic music scene.

