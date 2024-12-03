© 2024
On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2024-12-05

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published December 3, 2024 at 1:38 PM EST
On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long Special Focus on Fanger & Schönwälder begins. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Stromschlag on Manikin Records. You will also hear new music by Michael Peters and Fabio Anile on Audiobulb Records.

The latest show's playlist (November 28 - show #1182R) is available for your inspection. 

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.
Tags
WDIY Headlines Featured CD at MidnightSpecial FocusFanger & SchonwalderThomas FangerMario Schonwalderelectronic musicspacemusicBerlin SchoolambientCosmic MusicKosmische Musik
