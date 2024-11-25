© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2024-11-28

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published November 25, 2024 at 7:21 PM EST
Galactic Travels™ logo
Bill Fox
/
WDS Productions

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long Special Focus on vidnaObmana concludes. The Featured CD at Midnight will be disk two from Soundtrack for the Aquarium originally on Hypnos Recordings. You will also hear new music by Steve Roach on Projekt Records.

The latest show's playlist (November 21 - show #1181R) is available for your inspection. 

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.
Tags
WDIY Headlines Galactic TravelsFeatured CD at MidnightSpecial FocusvidnaObmanaelectronic musicspacemusicambientCosmic MusicKosmische Musikberlin
Bill Fox
Bill Fox has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997.
See stories by Bill Fox
Related Content