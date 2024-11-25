On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2024-11-28

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long Special Focus on vidnaObmana concludes. The Featured CD at Midnight will be disk two from Soundtrack for the Aquarium originally on Hypnos Recordings. You will also hear new music by Steve Roach on Projekt Records.

The latest show's playlist (November 21 - show #1181R) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.

