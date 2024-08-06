New Bethany's Souper Day Set to Return for 33rd Year | WDIY Local News

Every year, New Bethany in Bethlehem hosts their Souper Day, and for more than three decades, the event has encouraged cross-sector conversations about housing and food insecurity and poverty in the area.

In a press release, New Bethany announced plans for the 33rd annual Souper Day, taking place on Friday, September 13 at 11 AM at ArtsQuest.

Marc Rittle, New Bethany’s Executive Director, shared the organization’s excitement to bring back the annual tradition once again. Both attendees and members of New Bethany will gain a unique perspective through the event. Community leaders, donors, partners, and neighbors are just some of the groups the nonprofit says will be able to deepen their understanding of local issues.

The event won’t only focus on the negatives — a community conversation will center around New Bethany’s progress over the past year and its goals over the year to come.

Clients and staff members will share their experiences with attendees. Board members Dr. Jack Silva, Michelle Kott, Rachel Leon, Hector Gonzales, and Katarah Jordan will hold a panel discussion on how cooperation between sectors can lead to community solutions.

New Bethany has been providing support to residents experiencing poverty, food insecurity, and housing insecurity since the early 1980s with the belief that all people should be treated with dignity and respect.

Registration for this year’s Souper Day can be completed at newbethany.org.