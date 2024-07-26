Northampton County Providing Seniors with Election Education | WDIY Local News

The Northampton County Area Agency on Aging and the Elections Office announced that there will be a series of specialized election presentations exclusively for senior citizens residing in Northampton County beginning in August.

According to a press release, these informative presentations aim to provide the senior community with knowledge on effectively exercising their voting rights.

Key topics of the presentations will include assistance for senior citizens in voter registration, how to apply for mail-in ballots, instructions on completing mail-in ballot envelope procedures, and more.

Elections staff will be available during the sessions to assist attendees with any questions they may have and will provide necessary documentation for same-day completion.

Northampton County Executive Lamont G. McClure stated, "We are excited to announce a partnership between our Elections Office and the Area Agency on Aging to enhance voter education among our residents. It is crucial that our senior community members are well-informed about the voting process and have the resources they need to participate in elections."

The sessions run from August 1 to September 20 at various sites in Northampton County. For a detailed presentation schedule, visit norcopa.gov.

