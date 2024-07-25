LV IronPigs Already Looking Forward to New Christmas Wonderland | WDIY Local News

The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are giving glimpses at what the winter months will look like as we brave the heat this summer.

A press release from the team announced their new holiday tradition titled Illumination, a holiday lights walk-through at Coca-Cola Park.

The vibrant outdoor experience will be made up of over a million holiday lights and includes a music and light show every 15-20 minutes. During these shows, all the lights, including the large stadium lights that are currently illuminating nighttime baseball games, will come together in perfect harmony.

IronPigs President and General Manager Kurt Landes said the nightly event will transform the park into a winter wonderland that rivals any Hallmark movie set.

Better yet, there will be fun for the whole family to enjoy. Fire pits will provide the perfect opportunity for guests to roast marshmallows, and holiday food and cocktail creations will make sure nobody leaves without a full stomach. Children will be able to meet and have their photos taken with Elsa from Frozen and Santa Claus, play games, and ride the Polar Express. After all this, families can complete some of their holiday shopping in the Christmas Vendor Village.

Just like during the IronPigs season, promotional nights will fill the schedule, including Ugly Sweater Night, Christmas Karaoke, Elvis’s Blue Christmas, and more.

Tickets can be purchased now at illuminationLV.com.