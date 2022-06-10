-
Let's Talk About Gun Violence: Conversations with CeaseFirePA's Adam Garber and Freedom School's Katarah Jordan | Let's TalkWith the recent spate of mass shootings throughout the nation, Dr. Batts welcomes a conversation about gun violence in America and Pennsylvania with CeaseFirePA Executive Director Adam Garber, the Commonwealth’s leader in advocating for an end to gun violence and Freedom School Director Katarah Jordan, who provides an educator's perspective on this deadly issue.
