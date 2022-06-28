© 2022
A Closer Look

Miller-Keystone's Peter Castagna and the James Lawson Freedom School's Katarah Jordan | A Closer Look

Published June 28, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT
Laurie Hackett welcomes Peter Castagna, CEO of the Miller-Keystone Blood Center to talk about the importance of donating blood for those in need throughout the Lehigh Valley and how Miller-Keystone supplies area hospitals with lifesaving blood, platelets and plasma.

Then Laurie chats with Katarah Jordan, Director of the James Lawson Freedom School in the Lehigh Valley about charter school education benefits and how to prevent learning loss over the summer.

A Closer Look explores the many nonprofit organizations throughout the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air the last Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 6/27/22)

A Closer Look Peter CastagnaKatarah JordanMiller-Keystone Blood Centerblood donationsplateletsbloodThe James Lawson Freedom SchoolEducationCharter Schoolslearning lossnonprofitsLehigh Valley
Laurie Hackett
Laurie Hackett is Air Products’ director of community relations and philanthropy. Hackett’s work with the Air Products Foundation supports programs, activities and agencies that are working hard every day to improve the quality of life for all.
See stories by Laurie Hackett
