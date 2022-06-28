Miller-Keystone's Peter Castagna and the James Lawson Freedom School's Katarah Jordan | A Closer Look

Laurie Hackett welcomes Peter Castagna, CEO of the Miller-Keystone Blood Center to talk about the importance of donating blood for those in need throughout the Lehigh Valley and how Miller-Keystone supplies area hospitals with lifesaving blood, platelets and plasma.

Then Laurie chats with Katarah Jordan, Director of the James Lawson Freedom School in the Lehigh Valley about charter school education benefits and how to prevent learning loss over the summer.

A Closer Look explores the many nonprofit organizations throughout the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air the last Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 6/27/22)